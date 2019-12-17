e-paper
Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019
Two children killed, four of family injured in roof collapse at Moonak

Dec 17, 2019 14:54 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The roof of the house that collapsed at Moonak in Sangrur district on Tuesday morning.
The roof of the house that collapsed at Moonak in Sangrur district on Tuesday morning. (HT Photo)
         

Two children were killed and four other members of their family injured after the roof of their house collapsed at Moonak, 65km from Sangrur, on Tuesday morning.

Police said the incident took place around 6am and the injured were rushed to hospital.

The children, aged 11 and 14 years, were killed on the spot. Their father Munshi Singh, his wife, his brother and youngest child sustained injuries. The injured were admitted to civil hospitals in Moonak and adjoining town of Tohana in Haryana.

“The family was poor and had been living in the dilapidated house,” said deputy superintendent of police Buta Singh.

