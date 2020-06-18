Violation of social distancing norms leads to confrontation between DMCH principal’s wife and neighbours in Ludhiana

The violation of social distancing norm is leading to confrontations even among residents in the city.

Heated arguments were witnessed between Dr Suman Puri, wife of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) principal Dr Sandeep Puri, and residents of A-Block of Kitchlu Nagar on Tuesday night, after she tore the badminton net, removed the poles and allegedly tried to stop a resident from recording the video of the incident.

Dr Suman Puri and residents have lodged counter-complaints with the police.

However, the video of Dr Suman confronting the residents, largely men, was circulated on the social media.

Defending his wife, Dr Sandeep Puri said his wife was being targeted and harassed for being a responsible citizen.

“Residents were harassing her after she had lodged a complaint with the police they were not observing social distancing in the Kitchlu Nagar park,” said Dr Puri.

Dr Puri added, “It all started on June 3 when they lodged a police complaint about a huge gathering of people in the park in violation of lockdown guidelines. Since then, his wife is being targeted.”

Ashok Chawla, president of the Kitchlu Nagar A-Block Residents Welfare Association, said, “During lockdown, children of the locality decided to play badminton in the park to which Dr Suman Puri had objected. They, however, sought Dr Sandeep Puri’s permission and it was decided that children could play after 8pm.”

However, Dr Suman did not agree to this arrangement and called the police six times and, finally, she tore the badminton net on Tuesday night.

Area councillor Sunny Bhalla said, “It was an unfortunate incident and efforts are on to amicably settle the matter.”

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP-3) Gurpreet Kaur Purewal said complaints have been received and the matter was being looked into. Both the parties have been asked to record their statements, he added.