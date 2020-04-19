e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / With 40.3mm rain, April 18 was wettest day of the month in Chandigarh since 1953

With 40.3mm rain, April 18 was wettest day of the month in Chandigarh since 1953

Freak weather makes it wettest April in 8 years and more to come, says weatherman

chandigarh Updated: Apr 19, 2020 21:24 IST
Rajanbir Singh
Rajanbir Singh
         

With 40.3mm of rain late on Saturday and in the early hours on Sunday, Chandigarh experienced its heaviest shower in a single day in April. The monthly rainfall of April at 58.6mm is also the highest since 2012, according to the weatherman. India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials also said there could be more rain in the coming week.

As per IMD data, from 8:30am on April 18 to 8:30am on April 19 (period considered for tabulating 24-hour data) considered, the city received 40.3mm of rain, the highest ever in a day since the IMD started keeping records for Chandigarh in 1953. Previously, it was on April 26, 1998, that the city recorded 39mm rain, the highest in a single day.

Explaining the reason behind this, IMD regional director Surender Paul termed it a freak weather occurrence which he said was becoming a more common phenomenon these days.

“The unexpectedly high intensity of rain in Chandigarh can be attributed to the confluence of low level easterly winds with western disturbances. Usually easterly winds start in the region around the monsoon months, but this year they have started much earlier. Since Chandigarh is on the foothills of Himalayas, this region received the most rain. However, it is unlikely we will experience this again in this season,” he said.

IMD scientist Shivinder Singh said that rain combined with thunder can be very unpredictable. “The Sector 39 IMD observatory recorded 40.3 mm rain, while in the same time period the Chandigarh airport observatory recorded only 4 mm rain. There were continuous light spells of rain due to thunder and they were concentrated in a small part of the city. Stations across the region only registered light to moderate rainfall, going only up to 20 mm.”

IMD officials said there are chances light rain will continue in the city till Monday morning. After that, a brief dry spell can be expected with a rise in temperature. However, another system of western disturbances is likely to affect the region round Thursday, so the city can expect more rain in the coming week.

top news
Trump, WHO chief’s face-off over Covid-19 could spark fireworks at annual event
Trump, WHO chief’s face-off over Covid-19 could spark fireworks at annual event
No decision yet on resuming passenger flights post lockdown: Hardeep Puri
No decision yet on resuming passenger flights post lockdown: Hardeep Puri
LIVE: Telangana extends lockdown until May 7
LIVE: Telangana extends lockdown until May 7
Rectify deficiencies: India to Pak on collapse of Kartarpur gurdwara domes
Rectify deficiencies: India to Pak on collapse of Kartarpur gurdwara domes
My father didn’t like Miandad’s comment, wanted to confront him: Irfan
My father didn’t like Miandad’s comment, wanted to confront him: Irfan
Army to manage India’s largest Covid-19 quarantine centre in Delhi
Army to manage India’s largest Covid-19 quarantine centre in Delhi
‘Had no choice but to pick me’: Yuvraj reveals player Dhoni really backed
‘Had no choice but to pick me’: Yuvraj reveals player Dhoni really backed
Covid-19: Union health minister, wearing full protection kit, visits hospital
Covid-19: Union health minister, wearing full protection kit, visits hospital
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

chandigarh news