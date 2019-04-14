Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: AIADMK looks to register hat-trick of wins in Pollachi

C Mahendran of the AIADMK is the sitting MP of Pollachi Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2014 polls, he defeated ER Eshawaran of the BJP by over 1.4 lakh votes.

The AIADMK and the BJP are now part of an alliance in Tamil Nadu. The AIADMK has once again chosen Mahendran as its candidate. His main adversary is K Shanmugasundaram of the DMK.

AIADMK won in Pollachi both in 2009 and 2014, and will look to win again in 2019 with the BJP, which came second in 2014, also supporting Mahendran.

Pollachi is part of the Coimbatore district in Tamil Nadu that is considered a hub of economic activity. Tamil Nadu will vote in a single phase on April 18. The results will be declared on May 23.

Here are a few details about the Pollachi Lok Sabha seat:

State: Tamil Nadu

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Pollachi

2019 candidates: C Mahendran Sivapathy of AIADMK, K Shanmugasundaram of DMK

Polling date: April 18

Sitting MP, party: C Mahendran, AIADMK

Winning margin in 2014: 140974

Runner up name, party: ER Eshwaran, BJP

Number of voters in 2014: 1012667

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 73.3%

Number of women voters in 2014: 694562

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,395

First Published: Apr 14, 2019 13:30 IST