BRO officials asked to speed up pending road projects

The director general (DG) of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has asked officials in the state to speed up pending road projects. Lt Gen Sanjeev Kumar Shrivastava, the DG of BRO while taking a review meeting in Rishikesh on Monday promised to provide help needed to complete the works.

On Tuesday, he inspected the ongoing road work in Joshimath, Malari and Girthidobla-Sumna-Rimkhim areas in the Garhwal hills.

The Project Shivalik of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is assigned in Uttarakhand. According to an official note, the DG promised “full support” towards providing additional resources for overcoming the challenges.

Lt Gen Shrivastava conveyed the urgent need to upgrade and incorporate alternative and better technology and materials according to the challenges of terrain and weather,” the note said.

He also stressed on speeding up the progress of pending tasks, saving time and keeping pace with the given timelines. During the progress review, he emphasised on construction, rehabilitation and repair works on important border roads. He issued special instructions to the officers for timely completion of Detailed Project Reports of Chardhamall weathersub-project assigned to BRO.