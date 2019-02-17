Kashmiri student arrested in Dehradun for comments on Pulwama attack

A Kashmiri student was arrested in Dehradun on Saturday for allegedly posting “insulting and provocative” comments against the armed forces personnel following the Pulwama attack.

A case has been registered against him for trying to incite animosity between communities by posting such comments on social media platforms and would soon be produced before court, said senior police officials.

Senior superintendent of police, Dehradun, Nivedita Kukreti said the Kashmiri youth, who is a first-year student in a city-based medical institute, was nabbed based on a complaint by a resident of Prem Nagar on Saturday for posting “insulting and provocative comments against armed forces personnel on Facebook and WhatsApp”.

“Following the complaint, a case was registered against him for trying to incite animosity among various communities of society. Later he was arrested by police,” she said.

Later on Saturday night, Dehradun police circulated a message on social media platforms asking people to not believe in rumours being spread by miscreants to incite violence.

The message came after some fake news, alleging “terror attack near Forest Institute of India” and incidents of raising pro-Pakistan slogans, were found to have been circulated.

“Police requests all the residents to restrain themselves from forwarding such messages and verify them. They should inform their nearest police station in case they come across any such posts on their social media accounts,” Kukreti said.

Female Kashmiri student suspended

Another female Kashmiri student was suspended by a city college for uploading a slain militant’s picture and calling him a ‘martyr’.

The woman allegedly uploaded a picture of militant Shoaib Ahmed Lone (22), who was a former student of the same institute and was killed by the Army, as her WhatsApp status along with the words “May Allah accept your martyrdom” on February 13.

The college has asked her parents to appear before the management.

Another Kashmiri student had also been suspended by a city-based medical college on Friday for inappropriate remarks regarding the Pulwama attack. He is presently absconding.

Following the comments, members of right-wing groups had bombarded various private colleges of the city, demanding rustigation/suspension of all Kashmiri students. Two colleges, including AIT, issued notices on the demand of the protesters stating that the colleges will not give admission to any Kashmiri student from the next academic session.

Cases of harassment were also reported by Kashmiri students following which police was deployed at various college campuses across Dehradun.

First Published: Feb 17, 2019 09:02 IST