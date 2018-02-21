Out on bail, Sher Singh Rana marries girl from MP

Sher Singh Rana, accused of killing Samajwadi Party MP and former dacoit Phoolan Devi, married Pratima Singh, daughter of a former Madhya Pradesh legislator, at Roorkee in Haridwar district on Tuesday.

Rana is presently out on bail in the murder case. Reacting over the case, he said, “I have left (my fate) on God, as I have no idea how long will it take the case to settle,” Rana told media persons shortly after marrying Singh.

Rana hit the headlines after he allegedly killed Devi at her official residence in New Delhi on July 25, 2001. Rana had said that he killed Phoolan to avenge the killings of Thakurs by her in Behmai in 1981. Two days after killing her, Rana surrendered in Dehradun.

He fled from the Tihar jail in 2004, but was again arrested in 2006 from a guest house in Kolkata. In between, he claimed to have had gone to Afghanistan to get back the remains of Rajput king Prithviraj Chauhan.

A Delhi court convicted Rana in the Phoolan’s murder in 2014, while 10 other accused were acquitted. Rana challenged the lower court’s decision in the Delhi high court, which granted him bail in 2016. He also unsuccessfully tried to enter electoral politics by contesting Jevar assembly constituency in UP in 2012 assembly polls.

Sandhya Rajeev Bundela, his mother in law, said that her husband was elected as an MLA on the BSP ticket in 2008 from Chatarpur district in Madhya Pradesh.