e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 23, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / 14 new Covid-19 containment zones in Delhi, total zones in state at 92

14 new Covid-19 containment zones in Delhi, total zones in state at 92

11,659 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 in the national capital. 5,567 persons have been cured while the death toll is 194 in Delhi, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

delhi Updated: May 23, 2020 07:26 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
New Delhi
Till date, 34 areas have been ‘de-contained in Delhi.
Till date, 34 areas have been ‘de-contained in Delhi.(Raj K Raj/HT file photo)
         

Fourteen new areas were added to the list of containment zones in Delhi on Friday taking the total number of such zones to 92 in the national capital.

Till date, 34 areas have been ‘de-contained in Delhi.

11,659 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 in the national capital. 5,567 persons have been cured while the death toll is 194 in Delhi, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

There are 66,330 active cases of Covid-19 in the country at present. As many as 3,583 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In