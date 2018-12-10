25-year-old man stabbed to death over ‘insult’ in Delhi’s Sawan Park

A 25-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death while another was injured in alleged clashes between two groups in northwest Delhi’s Sawan Park, late on Saturday night. Police have arrested three of the four men who were identified as accused in the case.

The deceased was identified as Deepak Kumar. According to the police, a police control room (PCR) call was received around 11pm on Saturday reporting a quarrel between two families.

Police said a man Kailash, who had come to attend a function at the house of the victim’s relative — identified only by his first name Dharma — had got into a fight with Deepak. Police said Dharma and Deepak are relatives.

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Aslam Khan said questioning revealed that during the function, Kailash started a fight with two of Dharma’s relatives — Deepak and Niku.

“Following a quarrel, Kailash was forcefully sent out of the function. He felt insulted and decided to take revenge. He waited with his brother, father and cousins for Dharma to return home. On spotting Dharma with Deepak and Niku, Kailash started another fight with them. It was during this scuffle that Deepak was stabbed while Niku was hit on his head with a stone,” the DCP said.

“Deepak died due to excessive bleeding while Niku was treated for his injuries at a nearby hospital,” said Khan.

A case of murder was registered and three men — Kailash, Yogesh and Jagdev — were arrested following a raid at their house. The fourth accused, Jeetu, is absconding, the officer said.

First Published: Dec 10, 2018 11:58 IST