26 of Jahangirpuri family test Covid-19 positive, none had symptoms

delhi

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 23:44 IST

Twenty-six members of an extended family in Jahangirpuri’s C block, which has been declared a containment zone, have tested positive for Covid-19. The 26 people are all related to an 80-year-old woman in the area who died of the disease, after which the area was declared a containment zone.

None of the 26 showed any symptoms of Covid-19 but have all tested positive, government officers said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government declared eight more areas as containment zones, taking the total to 77.

According to senior district officials, all 26, including a senior couple and two children, have been kept under observation, and all of them lived in the same block as the 80-year-old woman.

“We had declared the area a containment zone after the woman’s death as we are still trying to trace where she contracted the infection. We had put all her family members under observation, but they weren’t showing any flu-like symptoms,” a senior district administration official said.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday expressed his worry at people roaming the streets and by-lanes, despite authorities sealing the area.

“I am worried because people within some containment zones are not properly following the social distance guidelines. In Jahangirpuri within a containment zone, 26 people related to one family have found to be positive. This means that they have not followed the orders of social distancing and visited each other’s houses. My appeal to all that you should not be in this illusion that you will not be affected by Covid-19 because the source of the virus is difficult to find out. This virus is above any religion, caste, gender and it can happen to anyone and everybody has the same kind of vulnerability towards Coronavirus infection,” Kejriwal said.

“We are trying to trace their contact history. Some of the extended family members had attended the old woman’s funeral,” an official said.

The district authorities said \they have collected samples of 64 people in C block, of which 33 have tested negative and 26 family members of the elderly woman’s extended family tested positive. Of the five containment zones in north Delhi, four are in Jahangirpuri. The district has reported 46 cases so far, including the 26 reported on Saturday.

The Delhi government declared eight new containment zones on Saturday taking the total number of containment zones to 77. In new zones are located in A block Khizrabad in south-east Delhi’s New Friends Colony, Israel Camp in Rangpuri Pahari and Budh Nagar, Inderpuri in New Delhi district, another house in Mansarovar Garden and Nihal Vihar in west Delhi, two areas in Shastri Park and one lane in Gautampuri in northeast Delhi.

A senior police official said that the area in Khizrabad has been declared a containment zone after two cases of Covid-19 were confirmed two days back.

As per the containment order for Israel camp in New Delhi, two people, who had travelled to Delhi on April 3 from Khatauli in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, tested positive

The entire camp, of 6,000 people has been declared a containment zone.