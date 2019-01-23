3 men, held for stalking woman, turn out to be private detectives hired by her husband

Three people who were allegedly following a woman from her house in Punjabi Bagh to different places she visited on Monday, were arrested for ‘stalking’ her from Khan Market. But, the twist in the tale came when the trio told the police that they were private detectives hired by her husband, who thought she was cheating on him.

Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Madhur Verma said on Tuesday that the three men were arrested on the charges of stalking after the woman filed a case at the Tughlak Road police station. Police identified the three as Hemant Aggarwal, 28, Babar Ali,19 and Amit, 22.

Police said Aggarwal runs a private detective agency in east Delhi’s Shahdara. The other two men were his associates.

A senior police officer, who did not wish to be named, said the woman told the police that she had left her home in Punjabi Bagh on Monday morning for shopping and to meet her friends. In the afternoon when she was in Connaught Place area, she realised three men had been following her since she left home, the woman said in her complaint.

“The woman claimed that she panicked when she realised the three men were following her. She said they followed her to a hotel in Chanakyapuri, where she had gone to meet a friend over lunch,” the officer said.

The woman alleged that she called her family and informed them about the three ‘stalkers’ after she found that they continued to follow her to Khan Market from the Chanakyapuri hotel. After her family members arrived, the woman raised an alarm and they caught them. When some shopkeepers and shoppers learnt that the three were stalking the women, one of them called the police.

“A police team reached there and brought the suspects to the Tughlak Road police station. During questioning, they identified themselves as private detectives and claimed that they were hired by the woman’s husband to spy on her. The husband was called in and he admitted that he had hired them four days ago, as he suspected that his wife was cheating on him,” the officer said.

