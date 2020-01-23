AAP launches ‘Kaam ki chai’ campaign, each cuppa comes with nugget of information on govt schemes

delhi

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 22:55 IST

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Thursday, launched the ‘Kaam ki Chai’ campaign ahead of the February 8 Delhi Assembly elections. The tea stalls, the first of which was launched at the AAP’s ITO office, will have a special tea menu; each dish/beverage will be named after the schemes and projects launched by the AAP government in the past five years.

One can get ‘Shiksha wali chai’ (education tea), ‘Swashthya wali chai’ (health tea), ‘Vikas wali chai’ (development tea) or the good old ‘Special chai’, among many others, from the tea stalls. When a person buys any of the teas on offer, the vendor will tell the buyer about the AAP government’s work in the field of schools and higher education, improved health infrastructure, development work including installation of CCTV cameras and free WiFi, or about the ‘special’ electricity and water subsidies in Delhi.

The ‘Kaam ki Chai’ campaign will be run by Ahmedabad’s Praful Billor, an MBA-dropout who goes by the name ‘MBA Chaiwala’, will offer tea in support of Arvind Kejriwal’s election campaign, which was launched Thursday by Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh. “The party, with the help of Billor, will set up such tea stalls across all the 70 assembly constituencies in the next few days,” Singh said.

The AAP’s ‘Kaam Ki Chai’ campaign seemed to be an apparent dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘chai pe charcha’ campaign, which became very popular in the run up to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Billor, who claims to have no political affiliations, said he was impressed by the work done by Kejriwal and his government in Delhi over the last five years and wanted to help publicise the good work. The innovative tea stall will not be limited to the party office and in the coming days such stalls will be seen at party rallies and in each of the 70 assembly constituency, he said.

“We are talking about big things for the country, but no one is working to improve the basic level of education and health. Although I do not support any political party, I feel good that at least the Kejriwal government is working on the ground-level to improve the situation,” said Billor, an MBA dropout.

He added that he does not charge any money to set up his stalls for social initiatives as he earns from weddings and other private events. In fact, Billor has, in the past, raised money for the 2018 Kerala floods and has also been funding the education of underprivileged children.

FIVE ROADSHOWS

Atop a yellow open jeep, chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Thursday, took out five roadshows in as many constituencies across Delhi.

In the morning, he held roadshows in Matiala, Uttam Nagar and Vikaspuri constituencies and in the evening, he covered Tuglaqabad and Kalkaji. During the roadshows, he was accompanied by MLAs of these areas, including Atishi in Kalkaji and Gulab Singh Yadav in Matiala.

Kejriwal urged people to vote for AAP irrespective of party affiliation. “Cast your vote for better schools, better hospitals and cheaper electricity… Your party affiliation does not matter, this election vote for a better future,” he said.

Thanking her party workers for the well-organised roadshow, Atishi said, “It is overwhelming to see the support Kalkaji is showering on me. I feel very fortunate that our team is getting stronger by the day. I am sure Kalkaji will make Arvind Kejriwal-ji the CM with a huge margin.”