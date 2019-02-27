An ‘election lollipop’ from a govt of advertisements: Congress reacts on Delhi budget

The Delhi Congress on Tuesday called the budget presented by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government an “election lollipop”, and said it was “full of promises and short on substance”.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) spokesperson Ramakant Goswami on Tuesday said the Delhi government is taking credit for having increased the city’s budget to Rs 60,000 crore, but the government has not made public the crores of rupees “squandered” by the AAP on advertisements.

“The AAP government is a government of advertisements and the budget presented by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia is totally hollow and full of lies,” Goswami said. In a statement issued by on Tuesday, the party said in the last four years, AAP government had spent Rs 611 crore on advertisements.

“Had that money been used for some constructive work, people in slum clusters could have been provided flats. The funds could have been used for building new flyovers and constructing roads,” the statement read.

He said the budget will give nothing to the people of Delhi other than empty promises as had been done by the (chief minister) Arvind Kejriwal government in the past four years.

Congress spokesperson Jitender Kochar said compared to last year, there is a 2% increase for health schemes in the budget allocation. However, he said the common public are unlikely to benefit this as all schemes and promises of the Kejriwal-led AAP government only remain on paper.

“The Kejriwal government had promised to open 1,000 mohalla clinics across Delhi, but in the last four years, they have managed to throw open only 118 mohalla clinics and that, too, at the cost of the existing dispensaries, by shutting down 111 of them,” Kochar said.

He said, “Even mohalla clinics are not functional and they have now become the straying ground for cattle and have turned into hubs for anti-social elements.”

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 02:40 IST