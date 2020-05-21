App for contactless food ordering at Delhi airport, no more queuing

delhi

Updated: May 21, 2020 23:09 IST

Keeping in mind social distancing mandates and all airlines withdrawing in-flight meal services, the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Thursday introduce a mobile phone application that will help passengers order food at the airport without having to stand in a queue or visit any counter. Apart from this, the mobile phone app will also update flyers with real-time flight status alerts, boarding gate and belt information, airport facility information, time to reach boarding gate, wait time estimates and weather at the destination, the airport operator said.

The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said it has partnered with a travel app, HOI (a Dutch word that translates to ‘Hi’ in English) to help passengers navigate through the Delhi airport seamlessly and enable them to safely order and pick up their meals at the airport.

“The app has been introduced keeping in mind the mandatory protocols announced by the government to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. The app allows passengers to discover outlets inside the terminal that they can order from, through their smartphones. They will receive alerts via HOI, e-mail and SMS notifications when their order is ready. The payment can be processed online,” a DIAL spokesperson said.

He added that to enable contactless orders, passengers can scan a QR Code placed near outlets or directly navigate to the food and beverages catalogue using the web version of HOI.

“All that the user has to do is browse the listed items, add their choice of meals to the cart, pay online and pick up their order. The user can then choose either the eat-in or the collect-at-outlet option. Passengers can avail of this facility by simply downloading the app on their android or iOS device, sign-up and add their upcoming flight’s travel details,” he said.

The app also enables the user to connect to the airport’s Wi-Fi. Passengers at Hyderabad airport can also use this app.

“The Delhi and Hyderabad airports are ready to operate flights from Monday as per the directive by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Both airport operators, DIAL and GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL), have left no stone unturned to create a safe and healthy environment for passengers and staff members. We have ensured frequent sanitisation of various passenger touch points, baggage and carts for the well-being of our passengers. DIAL and GHIAL will encourage passengers to maintain social distancing at the airport,” the spokesperson said.