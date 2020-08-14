Arvind Kejriwal to address AAP volunteers on Independence Day

delhi

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 14:55 IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be addressing AAP volunteers from across the country on Independence Day.

The interaction by Kejriwal on Saturday will be carried out through an online session.

On the occasion of Independence Day National Convenor of AAP Shri @ArvindKejriwal will be addressing party volunteers across India.



Date: 15th August 2020

Time: 4:00 PM



“On the occasion of Independence Day, National Convenor of Aam Aadmi Party Arvind Kejriwal will be addressing all volunteers of AAP across India,” the party said in a statement.