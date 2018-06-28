Arvind Kejriwal to be ‘charged with conspiracy’ in Delhi chief secretary assault case

The Delhi police probing the alleged assault on chief secretary Anshu Prakash are likely to charge sheet chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for criminal conspiracy, sources said.

A senior police officer confirmed that the charge sheet would be filed at the Tis Hazari court either on Saturday or early next week.

Though Kejriwal was not arrested or named an accused in the first information report (FIR), police had questioned him twice.

An official, who did not wish to be named, said police would also charge sheet deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia for the same offence.

Prakash, who had gone to attend a late night meeting at Kejriwal’s Civil Lines residence on February 19, had alleged that he was locked in one of the rooms and assaulted by Aam Aadmi Party MLAs Amanutullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal. The two MLAs were arrested and later released on bail.

Last month, when a police team questioned Kejriwal, the investigators asked him if the assault on Prakash was pre-planned.

The Aam Aadmi Party has denied the chief secretary’s allegations and called the case politically motivated. The incident deepened the divide between the ministers of the Delhi government and the bureaucrats who refused to attend meetings called by the ministers citing a threat to their life.

Kejriwal along with his three ministers also held a sit-in protest at lieutenant governor Anil Baijal’s office and refused to leave the L-G office premises until Baijal intervened and called off the strike by the bureaucrats.

Kejriwal left the L-G office only after IAS officers held a press conference denying there was any strike and said they were working as usual. The IAS officers also said they were ready to sit and sort out problems with the ministers.

Before this, the Delhi high court had also pulled up the chief minister for his style of protesting by sitting in inside the L-G’s office.