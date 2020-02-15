Arvind Kejriwal to take oath as CM tomorrow, Delhi Police issue traffic advisory

delhi

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 11:08 IST

Delhi Police have issued a traffic advisory for Sunday when the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal is all set to take oath for the third time as the chief minister.

The ceremony is scheduled at the Ramlila Ground in the national capital and traffic regulations will be in place in the area from 8am to 2pm, officials said.

In an advisory, police said people will have to park their cars at the Civic Centre and behind it. Buses will have to be parked on Mata Sundri Road, Power House Road, Velodrome Road, Rajghat parking, Shanti Van parking and service roads in Rajghat and Samta Sthal as per requirements, the advisory said.

It said OB vans will have to be parked on the footpath along JLN Marg opposite Ramlila Maidan beyond gate number 2 up to the roundabout near Kamla Market.

Commercial vehicles will not be allowed from Rajghat Chowk and Delhi Gate Chowk towards Guru Nanak Dev Chowk via JLN Marg, Chatta Rail towards Delhi Gate Chowk via Netaji Subhash Marg.

They will not be allowed on Paharganj Chowk towards Ajmeri Gate via Desh Bandu Gupta Road, Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk towards Delhi Gate Chowk via Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, DDU Minto Road towards Kamla Market Chowk via Vivekanand Marg and Barakhamba Tolstoy towards Ranjit Singh flyover, the advisory added.

The ruling AAP registered a landslide victory in the Delhi assembly elections 2020 as won 62 seats in the 70-member Delhi assembly. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed eight seats and the Congress failed to win any seat in the Delhi elections.