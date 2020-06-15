e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 15, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Bodies piling up at Lok Nayak hospital was an ‘unfortunate’ incident, govt tells HC

Bodies piling up at Lok Nayak hospital was an ‘unfortunate’ incident, govt tells HC

delhi Updated: Jun 15, 2020 23:28 IST
Richa Banka
Richa Banka
Hindustantimes
         

The Delhi government on Monday told the Delhi High Court that piling up of the dead bodies at Lok Nayak hospital mortuary last month was an “unfortunate incident” because of “unavoidable circumstances”. the government also stated that it is now working on a war footing to clear the backlog of bodies.

The submissions to the high court were made by advocate Sanjoy Ghose, additional standing counsel of the Delhi government, while hearing a plea which the court had initiated. The high court had filed a public interest litigation on the basis of a May 27 Hindustan Times report that highlighted how bodies were piling up at the mortuary as the four CNG furnaces at Nigambodh Ghat CNG crematorium lay defunct. Most bodies were being returned to the mortuary.

The Delhi government in its submission also informed the court that a team from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) took stock of the ground situation at the hospital and gave its preliminary report stating that on their inspection last week, they found no bodies lying in the corridor and also emergency patients being attended to. The NHRC had visited the hospital last week, after residents took to social media to complain that there were no beds for patients at the hospital.

On Monday, advocate Ghose told the court that the NHRC’s preliminary report said that no critical patient is being denied admission in the hospital and patients are allowed to carry mobile phones and home cooked food.

He also said that from May 30 to June 12, at least 338 bodies were sent to the crematoriums. The government in its submission also presented data of the total bodies cleared from the mortuary since May 30.

He also said that free of cost ambulance services were being given by the Delhi government for transporting bodies to the crematoriums.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Sanjay Jain told the court that the Supreme Court has also taken suo moto cognizance of the reports of bodies at Lok Nayak hospital. He urged the court to wait for the order of the Apex court and sought for an adjournment.

Following this, the court posted the matter for further hearing on June 29.

top news
Maharashtra sees 2,786 new Covid-19 cases, state’s tally over 1.10 lakh
Maharashtra sees 2,786 new Covid-19 cases, state’s tally over 1.10 lakh
Delhi reports 1,647 Covid-19 cases on Monday after 2,000 plus cases for 3 days
Delhi reports 1,647 Covid-19 cases on Monday after 2,000 plus cases for 3 days
2 ‘missing’ Indian staffers released by Pakistan, have visible injuries: Official
2 ‘missing’ Indian staffers released by Pakistan, have visible injuries: Official
Kidnapping of China’s 7th richest man thwarted after son raises alarm
Kidnapping of China’s 7th richest man thwarted after son raises alarm
India, China delegations meet at 2 places along LAC to resolve border row
India, China delegations meet at 2 places along LAC to resolve border row
Pilot of US Air Force jet that crashed in North Sea is dead
Pilot of US Air Force jet that crashed in North Sea is dead
Onus on Nepal govt to create ‘positive atmosphere’ for talks on border row
Onus on Nepal govt to create ‘positive atmosphere’ for talks on border row
‘Been through depression’: Deepika Padukone on fight with mental health issues
‘Been through depression’: Deepika Padukone on fight with mental health issues
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaAmit ShahCovid-19 RecoveryPetrol and diesel pricesSushant Singh Rajput deathRIP Sushant Singh RajputCOVID 19 TallyDelhi Covid-19 casesTS Telangana Inter Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In