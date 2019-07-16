Bus in Delhi rams vehicles; one killed, eight injured

A 65-year-old woman was killed and eight others injured after the driver of a cluster bus, which was allegedly speeding, lost control of the vehicle and rammed eight vehicles before hitting the road divider and coming to halt on central Delhi’s Desh Bandhu Gupta (DBG) Road near Anand Parbat Monday morning.

The vehicles that were hit by the bus included three auto-rickshaws, three motorcycles and two e-rickshaws. The woman, Bhago Devi from Karol Bagh, was seated in one of the e-rickshaws. The driver and conductor tried to flee the spot but were chased and caught by locals, who handed them to the police. A case of rash driving was filed against the driver, Joginder Singh.

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 03:31 IST