Call centre owner in Delhi’s Rohini shot dead allegedly by friend over financial dispute

A 32-year-old owner of a call centre was shot dead allegedly by his friend following an altercation over an old financial dispute in a flat in Rohini’s Sector 18. The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday, the police said.

The accused, Vijay Yadav, fled from his rented flat after allegedly killing his friend, Yogendra Yadav. Later, Vijay surrendered in the Samaypur Badli police station and confessed to the crime, the police said. He was arrested and booked under murder charges. They were allegedly consuming alcohol in the flat.

The pistol, which the accused allegedly used to kill his friend, was recovered from his flat. Some empty glasses and beer bottles were seized from the crime scene, a police officer said.

The police said Vijay had borrowed Rs 2 lakh on interest from Yogendra, but he was neither paying the interest nor returning the money. They regularly had arguments over this, the police said. “On Saturday night, Vijay invited Yogendra and other friends to his rented flat in Utsav Apartments for a party to settle the dispute with him. When other friends left the flat, the two entered into an argument during which Vijay shot Yogendra in his head and fled,” said a police officer associated with the case.

According to the police, the crime came to their notice when Vijay reached the police station around 2.30 am and claimed that he had killed his friend during an argument. He accompanied the police to his flat.

“The police found Yogendra lying with gunshot wound in the back side of his head, in the drawing room,” the officer said, adding the pistol used in the crime was found on another table.

The police said the injured man was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced him dead on admission. “A case of murder was registered and Vijay arrested,” said Gaurav Sharma, additional deputy commissioner of police (Rohini).

During the interrogation, an investigator said, Vijay revealed that after they got drunk, Yogendra started abusing him and demanding his money back. A scuffle broke out between them during which Vijay took out a pistol and shot him in his head.

First Published: Nov 12, 2018 08:31 IST