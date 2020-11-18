‘Centre yet to provide 250 ICU beds facility for people in Delhi’: AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj

delhi

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 23:20 IST

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday said that the Centre had failed to deliver on its promise of providing 250 ICU beds for the citizens of the national capital amid a spike in the number of coronavirus (Covid-19) cases.

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said that ministers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) found time to put up posters to promote themselves, but could not stick to their promise of complying with the Delhi government’s request to increase the number of ICU beds.

“The Centre is yet to provide 250 ICU beds for the citizens of Delhi. You will have ample time to put up posters, but please comply with the promises you make to us,” he said while addressing a press conference.

He further claimed that more than half of the Covid-19 patients admitted in Delhi hospitals are from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. “We are happy to provide them with quality healthcare but this shows the utter failure of Yogi Adityanath and Manohar Lal Khattar,” he said.

Meanwhile, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) on Wednesday listed out a number of measures that it said were underway to bring the Covid-19 situation in control in Delhi. “Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to add 250 ICU beds to its already existing 250 ICU beds and also to create 35 BiPAP (Bilevel positive airway pressure) beds in the next 3-4 days at Covid hospital near Delhi airport,” the ministry tweeted.

The national capital reported 6,396 cases of the coronavirus disease on Tuesday, up from 3,797 infections on Monday. The city’s Covid-19 tally stood at 495,598, including 7,812 deaths, according to a government bulletin on Tuesday.

