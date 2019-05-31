City court to hear defamation suit by AAP worker against Manoj Tiwari

A Delhi court on Thursday took cognisance of the defamation suit moved by an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) worker against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Delhi chief and North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari, and the party’s Delhi spokesperson Harish Khurana in a case pertaining to an attack on Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal during a rally on May 4.

The court has listed the matter for June 29, directing the petitioner, Sushil Kumar, to present the evidence on defamation following which the court will decide whether or not to summon the accused persons.

Sushil Kumar, who said he is the state president of the Jhuggi Jhopdi cell of the AAP, moved the court against the two BJP leaders for alleging that Kejriwal had staged the attack.

In his complaint, Kumar also alleged that the BJP leaders had claimed that Kumar had himself attacked Kejriwal.

During a roadshow in Moti Nagar on May 4, Kejriwal was attacked by a 33-year-old man while he was standing on an open jeep. The police had said the accused, Suresh Chauhan, is an AAP supporter.

In a plea moved through his counsels Mohd Irshad and Rishikesh Kumar, the AAP leader said Tiwari and Khurana “have made false, frivolous statements with the intention to malign the image of the complainant and AAP among the electorate of Delhi”.

Khurana said he will reply to the defamation suit only in court, after he receives a notice.

Pratyush Kant, media in-charge of Delhi BJP, had said they will fight these accusations in court. “What Manoj Tiwari was trying to say was that these antics are not new to Arvind Kejriwal. He has been slapped during the assembly elections, the MCD election and now Lok Sabha elections,” Kant had said.

First Published: May 31, 2019 04:25 IST