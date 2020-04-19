Constable tests positive for Covid-19; total cases in Delhi Police ranks rises to 10

delhi

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 21:01 IST

One more policeman, who was asymptomatic, tested positive for the Coronavirus disease (Covid-19), taking the total number of police personnel infected with the disease, as on April 19, to 10. Of these, one traffic police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was released from a hospital on Friday after his test reports showed no signs of the infection.

Active cases of Covid-19 among police personnel include three constables from the Chandni Mahal police station, which has been sealed and all its staffers, including the station house officer (SHO) are under quarantine. Two deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) of the south-west district and as many as 300 police personnel, who had come in contact with the infected personnel during duty are also in home quarantine.

In the latest case, the infected constable was posted at Tilak Vihar police post in West Delhi’s Tilak Nagar. His test result declared him Covid-19 positive on Saturday, a day after he and 44 others were tested at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. “The constable showed no symptoms of the disease and he voluntarily went for the screening,” said deputy commissioner of police (west) Deepak Purohit.

“One multi-tasking staff of the police post also got himself tested. His test result came negative. At least a dozen police personnel of this police post and a colleague from the police station have been asked to self quarantine. The constable’s family members, too, has been advised to remain in isolation,” DCP Purohit said, adding that contact tracing is being done to ascertain how the constable got infected.

This is the third case of a policeman testing positive for Covid-19 between Thursday and Saturday. On Thursday, a 42-year-old head constable, deployed at a police picket in north Delhi’s Bara Hindu Rao, tested positive. On Saturday, the test results of a constable posted at the Chandni Mahal police station confirmed him positive for Covid-19, taking the total number of infected policemen of the police station to three.