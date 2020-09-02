Covid-19: No admission in class 6 in Delhi govt’s 22 RPVV schools this year

delhi

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 23:52 IST

After ruling out the possibility of conducting an entrance exam for admissions to its 22 Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalayas (RPVVs), amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the Delhi government on Wednesday announced that there will be no admissions in class 6 in RPVVs for the academic year 2020-21.

RPPVs are high-end resource-rich schools run by the Delhi government that enrol students only in classes 6 and 11, through competitive entrance exams. While the government has decided to make merit-based admissions in class 11 this year, it will skip enrolments in class 6.

In a notification issued on Wednesday, the Directorate of Education’s (DoE) RPVV branch said, “On account of the Covid-19 pandemic, all government/government-aided schools of the Directorate of Education, GNCTD, MCDs/NDMC, and Delhi Cantt board schools are closed for students. The entrance test for admission in class 6 for session 2020-21 in RPVVs cannot be conducted due to the pandemic. In these circumstances, it’s been decided that there will be no admission in class 6 in all 22 RPVVs for the academic session 2020-21.”

The government has also decided to conduct admissions in classes 6 and 7 in all RPVVs next year through the entrance exam. A senior official of the education department, on condition of anonymity, said, “All those students who were looking forward to gaining an admission in class 6 in the exclusive RPVVs this year will get a chance only next year.”

The official further said, “It was easier to have merit-based admissions in class 11 since students have their board exam results and can be enrolled on the basis of those. But in class 5, there is no such exam. So, it will not be possible to have merit-based admissions in class 6.”

The RPVVs offer education from class 6 to class 12. With Wednesday’s notification, the 22 exclusive schools of the Delhi government will not have a class 6 this year.

An English teacher of class 6 at one of the RPVVs said, “This year, we won’t have one class. All these RPVVs have at least three sections of class 6. The move will now decrease the requirement of teachers this year.”

A principal of another RPPV said schools are already closed in view of the pandemic and classes will continue to be held online for another few months. “RPVVs are academically the best-performing schools run by the Delhi government. Twenty of 22 RPPVs have crossed the average quality index of 400 in class 12 board exams this year. So, it will not be justified to enrol students without proper screening,” the principal said.

The All India Parents Association (AIPA) criticised the move and said it will reduce opportunities for many students this year. Ashok Agarwal, president of AIPA, said, “If the government cannot conduct entrance exams this year, it can come up with an alternative way to carry out the admissions. It can invite applications and conduct a draw of lots to select students.”