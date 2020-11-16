e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 16, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Covid-19: Over 1K new containment zones created in Delhi in last 15 days as cases rise

Covid-19: Over 1K new containment zones created in Delhi in last 15 days as cases rise

There were 3,359 Covid-19 containment zones in the city on November 1, but the number rose to 4,430 on November 15, with the maximum 740 in southwest Delhi and the lowest 142 in northeast Delhi.

delhi Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 21:18 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
New Delhi
On Thursday, 104 deaths, the highest in over five months, were recorded in the city.
On Thursday, 104 deaths, the highest in over five months, were recorded in the city.(HT Photo)
         

With the national capital witnessing a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases, there has been a significant rise in the number of containment zones as authorities have created over 1,000 new such zones in the last 15 days, according to Delhi government data.

There were 3,359 Covid-19 containment zones in the city on November 1, but the number rose to 4,430 on November 15, with the maximum 740 in southwest Delhi and the lowest 142 in northeast Delhi.

Delhi has witnessed a spurt in coronavirus cases since October 28 when the daily rise breached the 5,000-mark for the first time and it crossed the 8,000-mark on Wednesday.

On Thursday, 104 deaths, the highest in over five months, were recorded in the city.

According to data, there were 4,016 containment zones in the national capital on November 11, followed by 4,141 (November 12), 4,184 (November 13) and 4,288 (November 14).

In a containment zone summary as on November 15, the revenue department said that Delhi’s three districts have more than 500 containment zones - southwest (740), south (700), west (568) and southeast (505).

Central Delhi has 472 containment zones while there are 421 and 246 such zones in northwest and New Delhi districts, respectively. Earlier in the day, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that there is no chance of reimposition of lockdown in the city since the third wave of coronavirus has Peaked out in the city.

Talking to reporters, he said the virus cannot be contained through lockdown and that people should protect themselves by wearing face masks.

On Sunday, the city recorded 3,235 fresh Covid-19 cases as the infection tally in Delhi rose to over 4.85 lakh.

Ninety-five more fatalities pushed the death toll to 7,614, authorities said on Sunday.

tags
top news
Quad navies ready for high intensity Malabar phase 2, China watches
Quad navies ready for high intensity Malabar phase 2, China watches
‘On my watch!’: Trump boasts about Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine efficacy
‘On my watch!’: Trump boasts about Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine efficacy
In 2-line tweet, Prashant Kishor throws many punches at ex-boss Nitish Kumar
In 2-line tweet, Prashant Kishor throws many punches at ex-boss Nitish Kumar
Check treatment, testing of Covid patients in Delhi pvt hospitals: MHA
Check treatment, testing of Covid patients in Delhi pvt hospitals: MHA
Bihar battle won, BJP turns focus to Bengal, vows to transform it into Gujarat
Bihar battle won, BJP turns focus to Bengal, vows to transform it into Gujarat
Bharat Biotech starts Phase 3 trial for its anti Covid vaccine in India
Bharat Biotech starts Phase 3 trial for its anti Covid vaccine in India
‘He was passionate about Rajasthan’, PM Modi expresses grief over passing away of Bhanwarlal Meghwal
‘He was passionate about Rajasthan’, PM Modi expresses grief over passing away of Bhanwarlal Meghwal
Watch: Days after Pak’s anti-India dossier, Jaishankar calls for global action
Watch: Days after Pak’s anti-India dossier, Jaishankar calls for global action
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In