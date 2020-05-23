e-paper
Covid-19 toll in Delhi rises to 231; 591 new cases

This is the fifth consecutive day when 500 or more new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) were recorded in Delhi. It registered the highest spike on Friday with 660 new cases.

delhi Updated: May 23, 2020 15:54 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Indian Air Force fighter aircraft performing aerial salute as part of the Armed Forces' gestures to show gratitude to frontline workers engaged in fighting the coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi.
The novel coronavirus death toll in Delhi rose to 231 on Saturday, while the number of infections climbed to 12,910 with 591 new cases, authorities said.

In a bulletin issued on Saturday, the Health Department said the death toll due to the pandemic had risen to 231 and the total number of cases mounted to 12,910 after 591 more people tested positive.

It, however, added the cumulative death figures referred to fatalities where the primary cause of death was found to be COVID-19, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals.

On Friday, the number of cases were 12,319, including 208 deaths.

