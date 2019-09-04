DCW notice to police over assault on differently abled woman in Delhi

delhi

Sep 04, 2019

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Tuesday issued a notice to the Delhi Police seeking details of the investigation in the case of a pregnant and speech-impaired woman being assaulted by a mob in east Delhi’s Mandoli extension.

The five-month pregnant woman was assaulted by a mob, allegedly on suspicion of kidnapping children on August 27. The incident was recorded in a 70-second video that went viral. The police registered a case in the matter based on the video.

The women’s panel has sought details of the incident, including a copy of the FIR and the list of the suspects, along with the status of their arrest, a copy of all video /CCTV camera footage.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal said, “This is a serious matter that a differently-abled woman could have been lynched... It is critical that exemplary punishment is given to all perpetrators of this attack.”

According to the police, five persons, including two women, have been arrested so far.

Sep 04, 2019