Delhi BJP plans public meetings, events ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Gearing up for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Delhi unit has planned large-scale public meetings and events reach out to voters and mobilise workers.

BJP president Amit Shah will interact with over 13,000 booth presidents at the Indira Gandhi Stadium on Sunday.

“We are expecting nearly 18,000 people. This will provide a platform to booth-level people to interact with the party chief and ask him questions directly,” said Dharambir Singh, head of booth management wing of Delhi BJP.

There are 13,816 booths in the capital but only 12,000 booth presidents have been appointed so far.

The ongoing sealing drive ordered by the Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee has become a major cause of concern for the party.

While traders are demanding an ordinance or some relief, resident welfare associations are opposing it and complain of rampant commercialisation in residential areas.

On Thursday, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari is likely to meet various trader organisations to listen to their demands.

“Within traders, there are different concerns and demands. We are planning a meeting with traders’ associations,” said Neelkant Bakshi, co-incharge media, Delhi BJP.

In a bid to reach out to resident welfare associations, the party is also planning a RWA meet on December 29.

The, last month, in a move to reach out to Dalits, the Delhi BJP started a campaign to collect rice from three lakh Dalit homes to prepare khichdi. “The event will be organised at Ramlila Grounds on January 6,” said Bakshi.

The Delhi unit recently organised a women’s rally at the Ramlila Ground on the sixth anniversary of the December 16 gang rape where it hit out at the AAP government for not providing marshals in buses and CCTVs to ensure safety for women.

Meanwhile, Tiwari and party workers staged a protest outside the Congress headquarters on Wednesday on the Rafale issue.

Tiwari said, “The Congress has been completely exposed after the Supreme Court’s decision on Rafale. It has now become clear the Congress is indulging in propaganda of falsehood and conspiring to mislead the people.”

