Delhi: Businessman arrested for secretly filming woman changing clothes in hostel

A Chennai-based businessman was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly secretly filming a woman student from Jharkhand changing clothes in her hotel room, police said.

The incident took place at Jagir Hotel in Kirti Nagar in west Delhi.

The 23-year-old college student from Ranchi lodged a complaint on the basis of which the man was arrested, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), West, Vijay Kumar, said.

The student was on an education tour in Delhi along with her classmates. She was staying in the same hotel as the businessman, the officer said.

“The complainant in her statement alleged voyeurism by Deepak Bora, 29, a resident of Perambur in Chennai,” Kumar said.

The man was arrested and his mobile phone, which is a case property, was seized, he said.

The complainant had checked into the hotel along with her classmates and teachers on Tuesday. She was in the bathroom changing clothes when she suspected someone watching her from a ventilation, police said.

She noticed that someone was filming her with a mobile phone. The student rushed out of bathroom and alerted her friends and teachers, they said.

Police said that a PCR call was made and the a team reached the hotel.

Mobile phones of the man and his two friends, who were also staying in the hotel, were checked and Bora was caught, they said.