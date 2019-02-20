Delhi businessman’s Jaguar car, parked outside house, sprayed with bullets

A Jaguar XE car belonging to a 52-year-old businessman was damaged after two unidentified car-borne assailants opened fire on the vehicle while it was parked in a lane outside its owner’s house northwest Delhi’s Pitampura on Tuesday afternoon. At least seven bullets were fired on the hood of the car, said the police.

The incident took place around 2 pm and it was captured in a few CCTV cameras installed in the lane where the car was parked. The Jaguar XE is priced around Rs 40 lakh in Delhi.

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Vijyanta Arya said a case under sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of Indian Penal Code was registered on the complaint of the businessman, Inderjeet Bhatia.

“The complainant told us that two unidentified men came in a white Santro without number plate and fire seven bullets on the car parked near his house. We are trying to identify and nab the suspects. Their interrogation would reveal the reason behind the firing,” she said.

Police are probing personal enmity, business rivalry, and extortion attempt angles in the matter.

First Published: Feb 20, 2019 08:52 IST