Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal likely to retain cabinet ministers in new AAP govt

delhi

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 19:15 IST

Arvind Kejriwal who will be sworn in on Sunday as the chief minister of Delhi for the third successive term, is likely to retain all the cabinet ministers who were part of his previous government, senior leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) confirmed on Wednesday.

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, urban development minister Satyendar Jain, transport minister Kailash Gahlot, labour minister Gopal Rai, social welfare minister Rajendera Pal Gautam and Food and civil supplies minister Imran Hussain are scheduled to take oath on Sunday at the Ramlila Maidan.

“The CM made it clear that people of Delhi voted for the works done by the AAP government in the past five years. So, he said it would be unfair to change the ministers in the Cabinet who got major projects done. The aim is to expedite the ongoing schemes and projects,” a senior AAP leader said on condition of anonymity.

The AAP won the 2020 Assembly elections with a landslide victory for the second consecutive time. It won 62 of the 70 assembly seats. The BJP won eight seats while the Congress drew a blank for the second successive time.

Earlier Wednesday, newly elected MLAs of the AAP met at Kejriwal’s his residence and elected him the leader of the legislature party to complete a formality to stake claim to form the government.

The AAP had fielded nine women in the elections out of which eight won.