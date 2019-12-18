e-paper
Delhi News / Delhi continues to shiver after coldest day in 22 yrs, further dip in temperature likely

Delhi continues to shiver after coldest day in 22 yrs, further dip in temperature likely

On Tuesday, the difference between the maximum and the minimum temperature dipped to 1.8 degrees, making the day the coldest since 1997.

delhi Updated: Dec 18, 2019 08:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Scientists have warned that an impending western disturbance on December 18 will bring rain and snowfall in many of states in north India, and its impact will bring down the temperature in Delhi further.
Scientists have warned that an impending western disturbance on December 18 will bring rain and snowfall in many of states in north India, and its impact will bring down the temperature in Delhi further.
         

Temperature in the national capital Delhi continued to dip on Wednesday, as cold winds from snow-clad regions blew in with the north-westerly winds.

The IMD said that the night temperature on Tuesday touched nearly 9 degree Celsius.

On Tuesday, the difference between the maximum and the minimum temperature dipped to 1.8 degrees, making the day the coldest since 1997. The maximum temperature was 12.2 degree Celsius while the minimum temperature on Tuesday was recorded 10.4 degree Celsius.

“Today (Wednesday) similar conditions are likely to prevail. The low cloud cover will not allow sunlight to reach the ground and keep the day cold,” said Kuldeep Srivastava head of Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regional weather forecasting centre.

Scientists also warned that an impending western disturbance on December 18 will bring rain and snowfall in many of states in north India, and its impact will bring down the temperature in Delhi further.

After an improvement in the air quality on Tuesday, at 7am on Wednesday, the air quality index (AQI) was 242, in the ‘poor’ category.

Death sentence puts Pervez Musharraf’s legacy over India-Pak ties in focus
‘No BJP member in Ram temple trust, donations for construction’: Amit Shah
Food may get costlier as global prices, kharif yield to hit household spends
‘Shoot them at sight’: Junior Railway minister amid citizenship law protest
Legendary theatre, film actor Dr Shriram Lagoo dies at 92
Cops enter Madras University campus after protests against Jamia clashes, CAA
New coach, No Maxwell, 7 changes from WC in Australia side for India ODIs
On The Record | ‘Police handling unforgivable’: Former Delhi Police Commissioner on Jamia protests
