Delhi continues to shiver after coldest day in 22 yrs, further dip in temperature likely

delhi

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 08:28 IST

Temperature in the national capital Delhi continued to dip on Wednesday, as cold winds from snow-clad regions blew in with the north-westerly winds.

The IMD said that the night temperature on Tuesday touched nearly 9 degree Celsius.

On Tuesday, the difference between the maximum and the minimum temperature dipped to 1.8 degrees, making the day the coldest since 1997. The maximum temperature was 12.2 degree Celsius while the minimum temperature on Tuesday was recorded 10.4 degree Celsius.

“Today (Wednesday) similar conditions are likely to prevail. The low cloud cover will not allow sunlight to reach the ground and keep the day cold,” said Kuldeep Srivastava head of Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regional weather forecasting centre.

Scientists also warned that an impending western disturbance on December 18 will bring rain and snowfall in many of states in north India, and its impact will bring down the temperature in Delhi further.

After an improvement in the air quality on Tuesday, at 7am on Wednesday, the air quality index (AQI) was 242, in the ‘poor’ category.