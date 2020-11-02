Delhi government mulls ban on sale of loose cigarettes, beedis

delhi

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 10:57 IST

The Delhi government is mulling to ban the sale of loose cigarettes and beedis to discourage people from consuming such items as they are injurious to health.

A senior government official said on condition of anonymity that the Maharashtra government had imposed a similar ban in September last year. “This matter is still being discussed and is at a very initial stage at the moment. Legally, it is possible. The rule laid down by the central government states that no person can trade or do commerce in cigarettes or any other tobacco product, unless when such product is sold, supplied or distributed by him/her, it bears thereon on its label the specified health warning,” said the official.

Also read | Health warnings on each cigarette may help reduce smoking

The ban can be imposed under sub-section 2 of section 7 of the cigarettes and other tobacco products (prohibition of advertisement and regulation of trade and commerce, production, supply and distribution) Act, 2003, the official added.

However, with such products readily available across the city, a second official said it would be difficult to ensure strict compliance if the ban is actually put in force.