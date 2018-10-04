Delhi government vehicles refused fuel for want of GPS devices

Cars of the Delhi Assembly, the general administration department (GAD) and the Delhi subordinate services selection board (DSSSB) were among a dozen government vehicles that were denied fuel for want of GPS devices installed.

According to the flood and irrigation (F&I) department, which operates the two petrol pumps meant exclusively for state government vehicles, nearly 12 vehicles were sent back between October 1 and about 1pm on October 3 for not having GPS devices.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, in August, had set a deadline of September 30 for all government vehicles to install GPS devices. The CM had also asked all heads of departments to submit certificates that officials were using only one car, irrespective of the number of charges being held by them.

The refusal to refuel cars, some of which were ‘main’ department vehicles, resulted in officials sending a flurry of applications to GAD, seeking the approval of fuel as a “special case”.

Following this, GAD immediately put forward a file seeking an extension of the deadline till October 15.

“The last date to install GPS devices and surrender extra vehicles is now October 15. An order was also issued on Wednesday afternoon asking the F&I department to provide fuel to non-GPS vehicles till October 15,” an official said.

Apart from about 600 vehicles that have been taken by various departments on lease, the Delhi government owns approximately 5,000 cars across various departments and offices, records with GAD show.

As per the rule, each official is entitled to a maximum of 200 litres of petrol a month.

An official, privy to the development, said until now, mostly small-sized departments have submitted their compliance report to the CM’s directive. “So far, vehicles in the office of the divisional commissioner, higher education, technical education and transport department have installed GPS devices in all their vehicles. The GAD with 89 vehicles is yet to finish the process,” the official said.

“We have just three officers on this project, whereas, the number of cars is 89. We hope that by the end of the week, GAD will be able to give its compliance report,” another official from GAD said.

In September, when GAD had asked for an extension till November 1, Kejriwal had come down heavily on the department and refused an extension.

“It has been brought to my notice that some senior officers in the department are enjoying up to six vehicles. This must stop. The exercise is aimed at stopping this misuse. However, as expected, the bureaucracy, right from the top to the bottom, want to derail the exercise to continue with the misdeeds,” Kejriwal had said in a note to GAD last month.

