Delhi govt extends counselling services to all residents

delhi

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 00:00 IST

The Delhi government’s education department on Tuesday extended its counselling services to all residents of Delhi. The department has been providing educational and psychological counselling services to students through its YUVA Helpline since 2006.

“In a bid to help citizens with mental health amid the Covid-19 pandemic which has limited people’s physical movement and caused several damages in the employment sector, the Delhi government has taken this decision. All residents of Delhi, especially students —who seek support on educational/emotional/psychological/personal issues—can call these toll-free numbers 1800116888 or 10580 to get assistance,” the government said in a statement. The numbers will be operational on all working days between 7.30am and 8.30pm.

Residents of Delhi can avail the service and their identities will be kept confidential. “All residents of Delhi, especially students—who seek support on educational/emotional/psychological/personal issues like guidance in the selection of stream (arts/science/commerce/vocational etc), career information, busting myths related to body image, relationship issues, coping up with parental and peer pressure, sexual harassment, substance abuse, undue stress, fear anxiety etc—may call any of these toll-free numbers,” the government said.