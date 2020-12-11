Delhi govt launches probe against civic bodies for misappropriation of Rs 2,400 crore

delhi

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 23:38 IST

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi urban development minister Satyendar Jain on Friday accused the north Delhi municipal corporation of misappropriation of funds to the tune of more than Rs 2,400 crore and said that the Delhi government had initiated a probe into it.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) -- which rules all three municipal corporations in Delhi (MCD) – immediately denied the allegations, calling them “politically biased”.

“There has been misappropriation of funds to the tune of more than Rs 2400 crore in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation. It concerns payments between the north and south Delhi municipal corporations. We have ordered a probe into it which will be headed by an additional chief secretary-rank officer in charge of the urban development department of the Delhi government,” said Jain, who holds the health, home and urban development portfolios in Delhi government.

He further said, “Rs 2,400 crore is a big amount and such misappropriation is unbelievable, especially when the municipal corporations claim that they are not being able to pay salaries to doctors, nurses, teachers, sanitation workers and other employees.”

Jain’s allegations and the probe comes at a time when mayors of the three civic bodies have been protesting outside the residence of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for more than three days to demand disbursement of funds which they claim the Delhi government owes the civic bodies.

When asked about claims by the three municipal corporations that the Delhi government owes them Rs 13,500 crore, Jain said that the Delhi government has always disbursed payments to the MCDs on time, with no instance of default or delay, in accordance with the applicable finance commission report, and it is the MCDs which owe money to the Delhi government.

North MCD mayor Jai Prakash, however, said, “There has been no misappropriation of funds. The south corporation owes Rs 2,547 crore to the North MCD as rent for using the premises of the civic centre building in central Delhi, which is officially a property of the North civic body. The rent is owed since 2012 when the trifurcation of the MCDs happened. In the current budget of the MCDs, there is also a provision for waiver on the rent payment that is due but it is awaiting approval of the House.”

The BJP’s Delhi unit spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “These are politically biased statements. It is shocking that even after being in power for six years, Satyendar Jain does not know that in MCDs the commissioner independently brings the budget before the standing committee and it is up to the elected councillors to accept his proposals or reject them. The minister’s statement that Delhi Government has no fund dues towards MCDs reflects the frustration of Kejriwal government due to public pressure building on it since the mayors have been sitting on a dharna demanding funds outside the CM’s residence. BJP ruled north municipality’s standing committee stands firmly resolved to reject the commissioner’s proposal to write off south MCD’s rent dues.”