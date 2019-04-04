Delhi High court fee hike order leaves parents confused and anxious

The Delhi High Court’s Wednesday ruling, which stayed till Monday the fee hike in private schools that are operating on government land , has left parents more confused than relieved.

While most of the parents raised concerns over what would happen after Monday, others were worried about the “arrears” they had recently paid to the schools.

The court on Wednesday stayed a single judge’s March 15 order that had given permission to around 325 schools functioning on government land to increase their fees. The Delhi High Court quashed the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education’s (DoE) order barring 325 schools, built on government land, from unilaterally hiking fees.

Many parents of students at a south Delhi school said that they were “relieved” by the court’s decision because the school had asked them to submit arrears of Rs 16,000.

“We are happy with the court’s order. We were yet to submit the arrears. But what if the court’s decision changes after Monday,” a parent, who did not want to be identified, said.

Days after the March 15 order, many private schools had started asking parents to pay “arrears” in order to implement the Seventh Pay Commission’s recommendations.

Another parent, whose daughter had recently appeared in her Class 12 board exams from a private school in Janakpuri, said that the school has asked them to submit Rs12,000 as arrears with effect from 2017-18 academic session.

“It’s so surprising for us that the school was asking for arrears even after my daughter had technically completed her schooling from there. We have already paid that amount,” said the parent.

Aparajita Gautam, president of Delhi parents association, said thousands of parents have already paid the arrears. “Who will take the responsibility to get their money back?,” she said.

Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will not let

schools to hike their fee “arbitrarily”.

“There is an honest government in Delhi and this government understands the pain of the parents. Private schools have the right to charge fees according to their expenses, but the government will not allow them to increase their fee arbitrarily,” he tweeted.

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 07:32 IST