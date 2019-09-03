Delhi L-G Anil Baijal directs chief secy to expedite resolution on advocates fund

delhi

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 07:12 IST

Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal on Monday directed Delhi’s chief secretary Vijay Dev to “expedite” resolution of schemes related to welfare fund for advocates and “prioritise” the matter as per law.

The L-G’s directions came six days after the Bar Council of Delhi sent a letter to Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court D N Patel, seeking removal of Delhi’s current principal secretary (law) Sanjay Agarwal, alleging that he was “obstructing” the implementation of lawyer’s welfare scheme by reversing the opinion of his predecessor, Sanjay Garg, who had given a go-ahead to the scheme.

In February, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced an annual allocation of ₹50 crore in the Delhi budget that would be used for the welfare of advocates registered with different courts in the city.

Kejriwal had also hinted that the allocation was not a one-time thing and it can increase with time.

“The L-G had has directed Delhi’s chief secretary for expeditious resolution of schemes and issues related to welfare scheme and fund for advocates as per law… He stressed that the matter of advocate welfare should be dealt with utmost priority,” said a senior official in the L-G’s office.

Senior officials in Delhi government said that the file was sent to Delhi law minister Kailash Gahlot’s office on April 23 and it was on May 31, Agarwal had joined the office of the Delhi law secretary. However, between June 1 and July 31, the two had exchanged opinions on the matter on several occasions but differed on whether the file should be sent to the L-G’s office before the scheme is implemented.

Agarwal refused to comment. “Directions should be given to the law secretary that he be asked to notify files as and when approved by the law minister and not send them to the L-G when it is not needed,” said KC Mittal, chairman of Bar Council of Delhi.

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 07:12 IST