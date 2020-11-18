e-paper
Delhi L-G tells DDA to remove debris from Yamuna floodplains

Delhi L-G tells DDA to remove debris from Yamuna floodplains

The directions were issued to DDA officials in a meeting on Wednesday where the L-G reviewed the progress of the ongoing restoration work of the riverfront

delhi Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 17:11 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi L-G Anil Baijal.
Delhi L-G Anil Baijal. (HT file)
         

Delhi lieutenant governor Anil Baijal has directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to remove debris from the Yamuna floodplains and install CCTVs for surveillance.

The directions were issued to DDA officials in a meeting on Wednesday where the L-G reviewed the progress of the ongoing restoration work of the riverfront.

Baijal tweeted, “Chaired meeting with @official_dda to review progress of Restoration and Rejuvenation of Yamuna River Front. Emphasised upon time bound completion of landscaping, greening and plantation in the area to restore wetlands & riverine ecosystem.”

“Directed removal of malba on top priority, CCTV based surveillance for protection of floodplains,” the Delhi L-G tweeted. DDA officials say that routine drives are being carried out to remove encroachment from the river floodplain.

Pfizer, BioNTech plan filing as Covid-19 vaccine proves 95% effective
‘Only 1,000 persons?’ Delhi HC expresses surprise over Chhath Puja plea
Not just ML Choudhary, 7 more in Nitish cabinet have criminal cases, says ADR report
‘Twitter has apologised in writing for ‘Ladakh in China’ error,’ says Meenakshi Lekhi
3 buildings worth Rs500 crore forfeited in Iqbal Mirchi case: ED
‘Marathis belong to us too’: Yediyurappa on border row
‘I see them struggling’: Akhtar on India’s big test in Australia
Watch: After polls, protests erupt in Gilgit-Baltistan against Imran Khan’s PTI
