Delhi man, killed after being tugged by robber, was confident of recovery

For nearly 10 minutes after Roshan Kumar was pulled off a slow-moving train by a snatcher, his fiancée kept trying to call him on his mobile phone. The recently engaged couple was to be married on May 18 and they were talking on phone when Roshan fell to his death.

For the next three days, the woman made desperate but failed attempts to speak to her fiancée over phone. “She would repeatedly call me and beg me to give the phone to Kumar. But hospital rules wouldn’t allow a mobile phone to be taken into the intensive care unit (ICU). It was hard for me to keep turning down her request,” Kumar’s uncle, Rupesh (single name), said.

Moments after Roshan went under the train, his phone was found switched off, Rupesh said. “Roshan’s fiancée wouldn’t have known that it was the last time she was speaking to him. She kept trying to call him back until one of us broke the news to her,” Rupesh said.

As for Roshan, he didn’t anticipate that the fall would kill him three days later on Monday night. He had been conscious and speaking briefly to his relatives as well as his fiancee’s parents who made it to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.

“Roshan assured his prospective in-laws that his severed leg would be fixed. Doctors had told him and us that they would attempt special surgeries to fix his leg. He was hopeful of making a full recovery,” his uncle, Tulsi Ravidas, said.

The hope emanated from the kindness of a Good Samaritan — he had picked up the severed leg from the railway track, put it in a polythene cover and handed it to Kumar’s relatives at the spot on Friday night.

“The doctors told us they had preserved the leg and would attach it later. But Kumar’s head injury led to complications and he died Monday night,” Ravidas said.

Ravidas said Kumar was also confident of identifying the snatcher. According to Dinesh Kumar Gupta, deputy commissioner of police (Railways), several photos of local criminals were shown to Kumar, but he couldn’t find his attacker among them.

“Kumar had taken leave from work for 10 days in May. His bachelor friends and relatives were to reach Nawada just days before his wedding on May 18. A dozen of us had planned to travel together to his village,” his friend, Ratnesh, said. Kumar, who earned about Rs 12,000 a month as welder, was the sole earning member of his family that included his unemployed and ill parents and three minor siblings.

