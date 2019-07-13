Suspecting her of infidelity, man stabs live-in partner in Delhi

A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing and critically injuring a 32-year-old woman, his live-in partner, on Thursday afternoon in South Delhi’s Munirka. Police said the man suspected her of being in a relationship with another man. The woman is under treatment is in a critical condition, the police said.

According to the police, they received a call reporting that a woman has been stabbed five or six times by a man. When a police team reached the spot, they found that the woman had been rushed to a hospital and the man who had attacked her was caught by residents and passersby.

A police officer who did not wish to be named, said the man was identified as Varun Pandey. “The woman is under treatment. A preliminary probe revealed that the woman was going to pick up her eight-year-old daughter from a private school in Munirka when the man attacked her with a kitchen knife. Before the passersby and locals could alert the police, he had stabbed the woman 5-6 times,” the officer said.

Deputy commissioner of police (South West) Devender Arya said the man had attacked the woman when she was on her way to the school. “We have registered a case of attempt to murder, and the case is being probed. Both the man and the woman work as domestic helps,” he said.

Arya said Pandey suspected the woman of having an affair. “They have been in a live-in relationship for the past eight years,” he said. Pandey does not have a criminal record, he said.

First Published: Jul 13, 2019 07:20 IST