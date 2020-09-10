Delhi Metro’s Red, Violet and Green lines reopen today: All you need to know

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 10:08 IST

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has resumed services on the Violet Line (Kashmere Gate to Ballabhgarh), Red Line (Rithala to Shaheed Sthal/New Bus Adda), and Green Line (Kirti Nagar/Inderlok to Brigadier Hoshiar Singh/Bahadurgarh) from Thursday.

“The DMRC is running 35 trains on the Red Line, which will make 413 trips during the morning and evening hours on Thursday. Similarly, 40 trains will make 344 trips on the Violet Line and 20 trains will make 268 trips on the Green Line,” Anuj Dayal, executive director (corporate communications), DMRC, said.

Dayal said, “The number of trips will be increased subsequently, as will the operational timings, as and when the other lines are opened in a graded manner.”

If you’re planning to commute via the Metro, here’s all you need to know

1) A total of six lines have been made serviceable since Monday—the Yellow Line (Huda City Centre to Samaypur Badli), Blue Line (Dwarka Sector 21 to Vaishali/Noida Electronic City), Pink Line (Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar), along with the Red, Green and Violet lines.

2) You can only travel using a smart card, as tokens have been discontinued to control the spread of the infection. The smart card can only be recharged using digital payment methods such as debit/credit cards and online payment options.

3) Entry and exit from the stations will continue to remain restricted. Passengers can check which gates are open on the Delhi Metro website.

4) Passengers will only be allowed to enter the stations after they are screened thermally and their hands and bags sanitised. Only asymptomatic travellers will be allowed to use the system.

5) On Thursday, the Metro timings will be from 7am to 11am and 4pm to 8pm. From Friday, however, the timings will be increased from 7am to 1pm and 4pm to 10pm.