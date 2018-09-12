Delhi Police constable shot dead in Jaitpur by unidentified men

A Delhi Police head constable was shot dead near his house in southeast Delhi’s Jaitpur late Tuesday. Police are yet to make an arrest in the case, officials said.

According to senior police officers, beat constable Ram Avtar, who was posted at Ambedkar Nagar police station, had returned home around 8:30 pm after his duty.

“Locals say Avtar left his home for some work around 11:40 pm A few unidentified men shot him. He was rushed to a hospital by local men but died during treatment,” said a senior police officer.

Avtar lived in Shakti Vihar of Jaitpur with his family.

Police are scanning CCTV footage from the neighbourhood to identify the accused. They are also investigating whether Avtar had enmity with anyone in the area and are questioning family members and colleagues, the officer said.

A case of murder has been registered under section 302 Indian Penal Code.

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 10:45 IST