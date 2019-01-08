Delhi Police to build new office for women unit with Nirbhaya fund

Using money sanctioned from the ‘Nirbhaya fund’, the Delhi Police said they are constructing a building to house offices of the special police unit for women and children and the police unit for northeast region.

Joint commissioner of police (special police unit for women and children) David Lalrinsanga said, the ministry of women and child development sanctioned Rs 23.53 crore from the Nirbhaya fund for the building’s construction.

Police also purchased two vehicles, named ‘NEAT (North East Assistance Team)’, which will patrol areas such as Munirka and Safdarjung where most residents of the north eastern states have settled in the city.

Apart from the NEAT vehicle, there are already two PCR vehicles that move round-the-clock in these areas, police said. The four vehicles will be manned by police officers who hail from the NE states. Police said the vehicles will specifically deal with complaints from NE residents and will work along with the regular police control room (PCR) vans.

On Monday, minister of home for state Kiren Rijiju along with lieutenant governor Anil Baijal laid the foundation stone for the construction of the new building. The building will be made on 1.21 acre land allotted to Delhi Police in Nanakpura.

Joint commissioner Lalrinsanga said that the new office would be a five-storey building measuring around 5,800 sq metre would have a police station, counselling wing, training hall, mediation centre and rooms for investigating officers. “There will be counselling for victims and self defence training halls in the building. There will also be a crèche facility for children,” the officer said.

