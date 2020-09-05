e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhi’s air quality drops to ‘moderate’ category on Saturday

Delhi’s air quality drops to ‘moderate’ category on Saturday

The city recorded a 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) of 101. The last time Delhi recorded its AQI (124) in the moderate category was on July 15.

delhi Updated: Sep 05, 2020 22:47 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Delhi
A Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) official said the air quality deteriorated slightly due to lack of rains and favourable wind speed. However, rains on Saturday evening will lead to some improvement.
A Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) official said the air quality deteriorated slightly due to lack of rains and favourable wind speed. However, rains on Saturday evening will lead to some improvement.(PTI file photo)
         

After oscillating between the “good” and “satisfactory” categories for one-and-half-month, the national capital’s air quality dropped to the “moderate” category on Saturday.

Experts attributed it to lack of favourable wind speed and rains over the last few days.

The city recorded a 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) of 101. The last time Delhi recorded its AQI (124) in the moderate category was on July 15.

AQI between 0 and 50 is considered safe, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor. At 301-400, it is considered very poor and 401-500 falls in the severe category. The above 500 is severe as well as the emergency category.

A Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) official said the air quality deteriorated slightly due to lack of rains and favourable wind speed. However, rains on Saturday evening will lead to some improvement.

On August 31, it recorded a 24-hour average AQI of 41, which was the lowest since the CPCB started maintaining air quality records in 2015.

It was the fifth “good” day in terms of air quality this year.

AQI values were 45, 50, 50 and 45 on March 28, August 13, August 20 and August 24, respectively.

The AQI value remained between 50 and 70 on most days in August.

tags
top news
China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh
China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh
PLA faces off Indian Army at two points in Chushul, China talks peace
PLA faces off Indian Army at two points in Chushul, China talks peace
‘Courts provide checks and balances, can’t be unelected governments’: SC Judge
‘Courts provide checks and balances, can’t be unelected governments’: SC Judge
FIR registered against 12 in drug probe, Ragini Dwivedi’s bail plea on Monday
FIR registered against 12 in drug probe, Ragini Dwivedi’s bail plea on Monday
Jobs to kin of SC/ST killed in Bihar. What about OBCs, asks Tejashwi Yadav
Jobs to kin of SC/ST killed in Bihar. What about OBCs, asks Tejashwi Yadav
Families allege 5 men kidnapped by China’s PLA from Arunachal, probe underway
Families allege 5 men kidnapped by China’s PLA from Arunachal, probe underway
Chandrababu Naidu escapes unhurt as cars in his convoy collide in Telangana
Chandrababu Naidu escapes unhurt as cars in his convoy collide in Telangana
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In