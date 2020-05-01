Delhi to seal all borders, stop ‘disorderly movement of people’

delhi

Updated: May 01, 2020 22:43 IST

The Delhi government Friday issued an order directing the police and district administration to seal all interstate borders and ensure that there is no “unlawful assembly” and “disorderly movement” of people during the lockdown, which was on Friday extended till May 17 by the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA).

The order, issued by chief secretary Vijay Dev, is aimed at preventing unorganised movement of stranded people in the city. The government said it was still drafting protocols and mechanisms to ensure the planned transportation of stranded persons to other states.

In a separate order, Dev Friday also appointed two more nodal officers -- principal secretary (social welfare) PK Gupta and special commissioner of police Muktesh Chander -- apart from 10 other officials to coordinate with states and make arrangements, including health checks, police protection and logistics, for transporting stranded persons.

While several states have reportedly started transporting stranded migrants, students and pilgrims, the Delhi government Friday cited “intelligence inputs” to suggest that “anti-social elements” may try to “incite and provoke” stranded persons, especially migrant workers, to create “tension and conflict” which could lead to a violation of lockdown norms and have “devastating consequences” in the light of the ongoing fight against the spread of the coronavirus.

The measures, mentioned in the order, include setting up an adequate number of police pickets in areas that have a dense population of migrant workers, restricting any movement of stranded persons, sealing interstate borders, maintaining strict vigil on interstate goods carriers as they “may become a vehicle for illegal transportation of stranded persons”, and impounding vehicles if found doing so.

“Protocols shall be developed and mechanisms shall be put in place at the earliest in due consultation with stakeholders…,” the order, which HT has seen, said, citing guidelines of the MHA issued on April 29, which directed states to develop ways to enable interstate movement of stranded migrant workers, students and pilgrims.

The order further directed special commissioner (intelligence) and special commissioner (law and order) of Delhi Police to gather intelligence with regard to movement of the migrant labour force, tourists, pilgrims and so on.