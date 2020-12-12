Dense fog, spike in Delhi’s pollution levels likely on Sunday

delhi

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 23:38 IST

Parts of the national capital received light rainfall on Saturday morning but it did not do much to bring down the temperature or clean the city’s air. Data from India Meteorological Department (IMD) showed that the minimum temperature on Saturday was 14.4 degrees Celsius, highest for the month of December since 2015. At the Safdarjung observatory,whose readings are taken as representative of the city, the minimum temperature rose to 14.4 degrees Celsius from 11.3 on Friday, six degrees above the season’s normal. The maximum temperature was 21.8 degrees Celsius.

At the Palam observatory, the minimum temperature was recorded as 15.8 degrees Celsius, while at the Aya Nagar observatory, it was 14 degrees Celsius.

IMD records showed that on December 9, 2015, Delhi had recorded a minimum temperature of 15 degrees Celsius, while on December 11, 2011, the minimum temperature was recorded as 16.4 degrees Celsius. IMD scientists explained that such a high early morning temperature was recorded because of a western disturbance. They said when a western disturbance approaches the city and causes rain, the temperature tends to rise first; its fall then depends on the intensity of the rainfall.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre, said, “The minimum temperature is recorded early in the morning and today (Saturday) morning, we received rain. Since the temperature tends to rise during rainfall, we recorded a high minimum temperature.”

Srivastava explained that the cloud cover over Delhi and the surrounding towns throughout Friday night trapped the heat and did not allow the surface to cool down much. On Saturday, this cloud cover also did not allow the sunlight to not reach the surface and thus the maximum temperature did not rise much.

IMD also warned that because of high moisture content in the air, there is a possibility of dense fog on Sunday morning.

“On Saturday evening itself the visibility dropped to 600 metres in Safdarjung as well as Palam observatories. We are expecting dense fog tomorrow (Sunday); but how much the visibility drops will depend on how low the wind speed is,” Srivastava said.

With the light rainfall, the pollution levels also took a nosedive on Saturday. Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data shows that the overall air quality index (AQI) reading of Delhi was 356, in the “very poor” zone. This was a deterioration from Friday’s 295, which is categorised as “poor” on the AQI.

According to the Union ministry of earth science’ air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research’s (Safar) bulletin, as an aftermath of Saturday’s western disturbance, dense fog is expected over Delhi, mainly during early morning hours.

“This can trigger heterogeneous aqueous reactions to form secondary aerosols (pollution particles converting into secondary aerosols with the help of water content in the air), which can lead to deterioration of AQI. AQI is likely to deteriorate to the higher end of very poor by Sunday evening. It is likely to remain in the ‘very poor’ zone on December 14 and December 15,” the Safar forecast read.