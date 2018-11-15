DU teacher accuses college principal of harassment, ‘outraging her modesty’

A college teacher in Delhi University’s (DU) south campus has accused the principal of harassing her. The matter came to light when the teacher wrote to the university’ authorities, including the vice-chancellor’s office and the executive council (EC), last week and urged them to set up an independent inquiry against the principal.

In her complaint, the 52-year-old teacher alleged that she has been “abused” and “humiliated” by the principal since 2013. “I have been targeted for raising my voice against all irregularities in my department and the college over this period of time. I am being harassed and humiliated constantly while dispensing my duties and was also threatened of dire consequences for not following the principal’s directions,” she said.

The teacher has also accused the principal of “outraging her modesty”. ”I was asked to meet him alone many times but I did not comply with him. He has used highly derogatory and humiliating words against me many a times...I request you set up an independent inquiry and to take proper action against him,” she said.

The principal, however, denied the charges saying, “The teacher is levelling false allegations against me because I recently issued a notice to her for being irregular. She has not been performing her academic duties properly and I have been constantly raising this with the college management,” he said.

The principal also alleged that the concerned teacher had earlier raised similar allegations in 2013 following which action was taken against her. “She had misbehaved with the governing body members in 2013 after which she was demoted,” he said.

The teacher, however, said that she had never “misbehaved” with anyone and was removed from the post due to “unavoidable circumstances”. An EC member said, “We have received the complaint but this matter should first report to the college’s governing body (GB).”

The college’s GB chairperson said that they have received the complaint and looking into it.

