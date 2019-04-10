Elderly man jumps in front of train at Delhi’s Ramesh Nagar metro station, dies

A 65-year-old man committed suicide after jumping in front of a train at West Delhi’s Ramesh Nagar Metro Station on Wednesday, the second such incident this month.

A 45-year-old Delhi Police ASI died on April 4 after jumping in front of a metro train. Ajay Kumar, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), was posted with the communications unit of the Delhi Police. He was a resident of Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district and was on a medical leave from February 2 to March 4.

Kumar, who jumped before the metro train at Jahangirpuri station, was apparently suffering from depression, the police said. He was undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Kangra.

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 15:18 IST