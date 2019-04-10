Today in New Delhi, India
Elderly man jumps in front of train at Delhi’s Ramesh Nagar metro station, dies

A 45-year-old Delhi Police ASI died on April 4 after jumping in front of a metro train. Ajay Kumar, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), was posted with the communications unit of the Delhi Police

delhi Updated: Apr 10, 2019 15:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kumar, who jumped before the metro train at Jahangirpuri station, was apparently suffering from depression, the police said. He was undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Kangra.(Mohd Zakir / HT Photo)

A 65-year-old man committed suicide after jumping in front of a train at West Delhi’s Ramesh Nagar Metro Station on Wednesday, the second such incident this month.

A 45-year-old Delhi Police ASI died on April 4 after jumping in front of a metro train. Ajay Kumar, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), was posted with the communications unit of the Delhi Police. He was a resident of Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district and was on a medical leave from February 2 to March 4.

Kumar, who jumped before the metro train at Jahangirpuri station, was apparently suffering from depression, the police said. He was undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Kangra.

