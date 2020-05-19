e-paper
FB, Google, Twitter get court’s notice over removal of groups like Bois Locker room

The court had on Monday directed the city police to speed up its investigation of Bois Locker Room -- a social media group in which obscene messages and morphed pictures of underage girls were allegedly shared.

May 19, 2020
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Centre, Facebook, Google and Twitter over an application seeking removal of groups like ‘Bois locker room’ to protect children, reported news agency ANI.

The police have arrested an adult and a minor for allegedly morphing photographs and circulating obscene messages on an Instagram chat group. The members of the group are allegedly students of at least five prominent schools in the city.

